Parliament live new updates: Oppn walks out of Rajya Sabha after discussion on farm stir not allowed

The opposition walked out of Rajya Sabha after notices to suspend business and discuss ongoing farmers agitation against three farm laws was not allowed. The Budget session of the Parliament is currently underway. The Rajya Sabha will sit from 9 am to 2 pm and the Lok Sabha will function in the second half from 4-8 pm. The Question Hour will be allowed during the session for an already fixed time of one hour. Stay tuned for live updates.