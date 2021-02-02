Parliament live new updates: Oppn walks out of Rajya Sabha after discussion on farm stir not allowed

The opposition walked out of Rajya Sabha after notices to suspend business and discuss ongoing farmers agitation against three farm laws was not allowed. The Budget session of the Parliament is currently underway. The Rajya Sabha will sit from 9 am to 2 pm and the Lok Sabha will function in the second half from 4-8 pm. The Question Hour will be allowed during the session for an already fixed time of one hour. Stay tuned for live updates.
President has referred to farmers' agitation in his address. I wanted the discussion to start today but I was told that the discussion first starts in Lok Sabha. Keeping this in mind we have agreed to have a discussion on President's address tomorrow: Naidu
(ANI)
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu says, "Discussion on farmers' protest will be held tomorrow not today."
Notices were given by Ghulam Nabi Azad(Cong), Sukhendu Shekhar Roy (TMC), Tiruchi Siva (DmK), Elamaram Kareem (CPIM), Binoy Vishwam (CPI) and Ashok Sidharth (BSP).
Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha after notices to suspend business and discuss ongoing farmers agitation against three farm laws was not allowed.
There was threadbare discussion on farm laws in the parliament. On voting people may have different arguments but they were discussed for over four hours: RS Chairman
Question Hour begins.
Zero Hour notices on farm laws will not be lapsed, will be carried forward: Rajya Sabha Chairman
RJD MP Manoj Jha has given notice for suspension of business under Rule 267 of Rules and Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States for today over farmers' protest.
(ANI)
BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha and demanded "action against culprits responsible for attacks on Hindu Temple in Andhra Pradesh".
(ANI)
Proceedings of Rajya Sabha begin.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah reaches Parliament in New Delhi.
TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray & DMK MP Tiruchi Siva have given suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha over ongoing agitation of protesting farmers against three farm laws.
(ANI)
Ashok Siddharth BSP MP has given suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha over the prevailing situation in the country due to ongoing agitation of protesting farmers against three farm laws.
(ANI)
CPI(M) MP Elamaram Kareem has given suspension of business notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha and discuss farmers' issues.
(ANI)
