Budget 2021 Live: FM Sitharaman to unveil Budget like 'never before' today to beat pandemic woes

Track this blog for latest updates on Budget 2021 announcements, analysis and more.
How could Budget FY22 look like: An attempt to read FM’s mind
Sources in the government told DH that the Centre may come up with new avenues of job creation and income generation, as the pandemic has left deep scars on these fronts.
No major tax relief for salaried individuals is expected but Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who hiked the limit of the standard deduction from salaried income in her maiden Budget, may increase it further. Expenses incurred on work from home by employees during the pandemic may be taken care of.
Sectors still reeling under the impact of Covid-19 may see some more relief package. Travel, tourism, hospitality and real estate may qualify for this as they have witnessed huge income and job losses.
Union Budget 2021: FM Nirmala Sitharaman may take fiscally prudent steps
Healthcare and job creation through infrastructure and Atmanirbhar Bharat, which seeks to promote domestic manufacturing across sectors, is likely to be the main focus area, and may see substantially increased public spending.
The Budget comes at a time when the economy has seen a contraction of 7.7 per cent. And there is a larger consensus among economists that the annual GDP for FY21 will decline by 7-8 per cent, one of the weakest performances among the developing nations.
Among the most-watched figures in the budget would be the expenditure on vaccination in FY22 which could be shared among the central government, state governments and households.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to generously allocate funds for development, put more money in the hands of the common man to spur demand as she presents the Budget at 11 am in the Parliament.
All you need to know about Union Budget 2021
The budget, economists and experts say, will be the starting point for picking up the pieces after the economic destruction caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. And it must go beyond being just a 'bahi khata' or a ledger of accounts, as well as canning old schemes in a new bottle.
Sitharaman, who had in her first budget in 2019 replaced leather briefcase that had been for decades used for carrying budget documents with a traditional red cloth 'bahi-khata', had earlier this month stated that the budget for the fiscal year beginning April will be "like never before".
Hello readers, the D-Day is here! Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will deliver her promised budget like "never before" today. The Budget is expected to provide relief to the pandemic-hit common man as well as focus more on driving the economic recovery through higher spending on healthcare, infrastructure and defence amid rising tensions with neighbours. As India emerges from the Covid-19 crisis, the ninth budget under the Modi government, including an interim one, is widely expected to focus on boosting spending on job creation and rural development, generous allocations for development schemes, putting more money in the hands of the average taxpayer and easing rules to attract foreign investments.