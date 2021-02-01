Budget 2021 | Railway gets record Rs 1.1 lakh crore

In the Union Budget 2021, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a record outlay of Rs 1,10,055 crore for Railways, of which Rs 1,07,100 crore will be for capital expenditure.

Get live news updates about Union Budget 2021 here

Sitharaman said that the government will achieve 100 per cent electrification of broad gauge rail tracks by December 2023. She added that the Railway will monetise dedicated freight corridors while talking about asset monetisation plan of the government.