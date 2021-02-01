Budget 2021 | Reducing import duty on gold to 7.5% a step in the right direction: Malabar Gold Chairman

By Ahammed M P

Reducing import duty on gold to 7.5% is a step in the right direction and in line with the long-standing demand of the gems and jewellery industry. Higher import duty was not only indirectly promoting illegal gold transactions but also eroding the government’s revenue.

The import duty reduction will make trade compliance. Moreover, the government should also focus on strengthening the e-governance system to beef up the tracking mechanism of illegal transactions of gold.

All in all, transparent trade always boosts consumer confidence.

(The author is the Chairman of Malabar Gold & Diamonds)