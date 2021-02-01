BUDGET 2021
Budget 2021 | 'Shot in the arm for gig and platform workers'

The decision to allow women to work in all these categories as well as in night shifts is most welcome, he writes

DH Contributor
DH Contributor,
  • Feb 01 2021, 16:06 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2021, 16:06 ist
Credit: LinkedIn Photo/@sahil-sharma

By Sahil Sharma,

The Union Budget 2022 announced by the Finance Minister will provide a shot in the arm for gig and platform workers, given the decision to extend social security benefits to this cohort.

Moreover, they would be now covered under the ESIC (Employee State Insurance Corporation) scheme since minimum wages will apply to all such workers. The other highlights are a new portal for collecting data of gig employees, migrant labourers and construction workers.

This information will be useful in providing gig workers with health and insurance facilities. Finally, the decision to allow women to work in all these categories as well as in night shifts, backed by suitable safeguards, is most welcome too.

 

Taken together, such measures will streamline the gig economy, transforming it into a more organised sector. Consequently, this should help attract more talent in the coming days.

(The author is Co-Founder & CEO at GigIndia)

