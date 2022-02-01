Budget 2022: All you need to know about 'kisan drones'

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that the government would promote the use of 'kisan drones' in the agricultural sector as part of the Budget for 2022-23.

These drones, she said, would be used to assess crops, digitise land records as well as to spray pesticides, insecticides and other nutrients.

Additionally, she said that start-ups would be promoted to facilitate the 'Drone Shakti' programme that will take forward a number of assessment drives and push the use of drones as a service.

