Budget 2022: All you need to know about 'kisan drones'

She said that start-ups would be promoted to facilitate the 'Drone Shakti' programme

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 01 2022, 11:36 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2022, 12:15 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that the government would promote the use of  'kisan drones' in the agricultural sector as part of the Budget for 2022-23.

These drones, she said, would be used to assess crops, digitise land records as well as to spray pesticides, insecticides and other nutrients.

Additionally, she said that start-ups would be promoted to facilitate the 'Drone Shakti' programme that will take forward a number of assessment drives and push the use of drones as a service.

Agriculture
Union Budget 2022
Nirmala Sitharaman
Drones

