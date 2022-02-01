Budget 2022: 'Centre committed towards stimulating growth'

By Vinay M. Tonse, MD & CEO, SBI Mutual Fund

Inclusive development for all sections of the population while striving for growth at the macro-economic level continues to be the focus of the government, as seen in this growth-oriented Union Budget presentation of FY22-23. With the Rs 10.68 lakh crore CAPEX announcement including the provision for creating capital assets via Grants-in-Aid to the States, the government is reiterating its commitment towards stimulating growth in the economy through both central and state governments’ efforts.

The blueprint for the ‘Amrit Kaal’, the 25-year long leadup to India@100 are visionary initiatives aimed at taking us into the next phase of growth through digital transformation of all sections of the economy, transition to clean energy, adoption of climate action, encouraging private investment, building modern infrastructure funded by massive public investment, among others. The four priorities elucidated – PM GatiShakti, Inclusive Development, Productivity Enhancement & Investment, Sunrise Opportunities, Energy Transition, and Climate Action, and Financing of Investments – are all aimed at stable and sustainable growth, one that will support us all the way through to India@100 and beyond.

