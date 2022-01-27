Budget 2022: No 'halwa ceremony' this year due to Covid-19

For the first time, there will be no customary 'halwa ceremony' this year due to the pandemic for officials and staff who undergo a mandatory lock-in to give the final touches to the Union Budget to be presented on February 1.

The officials and staff went inside the lock-in on Thursday. The Budget will be presented in the Parliament on next Tuesday.

To maintain the secrecy of the Budget, there is a “lock-in” of the officials involved in making the Budget. Budget Press, situated inside North Block, houses all officials in the period leading up to the presentation of the Union Budget.

These officers and staff will come in contact with their near and dear ones only after the Budget is presented by the Finance Minister in the Parliament.

Like last year, the budget will be paperless. It will be available on the mobile app too.

As per the tradition, every year the government hosts a 'halwa ceremony', a few days before the Budget is presented, marking the official kick-off of events. The Indian dessert is prepared in a large vessel and served to the finance ministry staff.

The 'halwa ceremony' is a customary pre-Budget event that formally flags off the printing of different documents associated with the Budget.

