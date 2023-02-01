Budget 2023: Mahila Samman Savings Certificate to make women more financially independent

In order to make women more financially independent, Union Financial Minister Nirmala Sitharman announced a small saving scheme Mahila Samman Savings Certificate in Union Budget 2023.
The one-time small saving scheme will be available for 2 years up till March 2025, the Finance Minister said. This allows a maximum deposit of up to Rs 2 lakh with 7.5 per cent interest.
