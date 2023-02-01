Budget 2023 announces small saving scheme for women

Budget 2023: Mahila Samman Savings Certificate to make women more financially independent

The one-time small saving scheme will be available for 2 years up till March 2025

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 01 2023, 12:32 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2023, 13:02 ist
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Credit: DH Creative

In order to make women more financially independent, Union Financial Minister Nirmala Sitharman announced a small saving scheme Mahila Samman Savings Certificate in Union Budget 2023.

The one-time small saving scheme will be available for 2 years up till March 2025, the Finance Minister said. This allows a maximum deposit of up to Rs 2 lakh with 7.5 per cent interest. 

Union Budget 2023
Union Budget
Women Empowerment
Nirmala Sitharaman

