Budget archive: Union Budget 2018 at a glance

Late Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget 2018, PM Modi's first government's fifth and last full Budget amid subdued economic growth, challenging fiscal situation and farm distress.
The government's emphasis was on generating higher incomes for farmers by helping them produce more with lesser cost. No changes were made to income tax and 24 new government medical colleges were promised.
Here's the full text of Union Budget 2018.
