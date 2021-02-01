Budget quite robust to boost economy: Bajaj Allianz

DH Contributor
DH Contributor,
  • Feb 01 2021, 20:59 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2021, 20:59 ist

By Tapan Singhel

This Union Budget has been quite robust in terms of various measures that were announced across sectors to boost the economy. I applaud the Finance Minister for introducing a new health scheme which will strengthen the health infrastructure of our country and will truly support initiatives such as PMJAY to provide quality medical treatment to the citizens of our country in remote geographies as well.

(The author is MD & CEO, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance)

Insurance
Union Budget 2021
Indian economy
health insurance

