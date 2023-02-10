Budget Session Live: Kharge writes to VP Dhankhar over removal of remarks on PM, Adani from Parliament records
updated: Feb 10 2023, 08:26 ist
Track the live updates from the Budget Session on DH!
08:20
DH Toon: 'Best spinner is in Parliament'
08:18
'Jitna keechad uchaloge, kamal utna hee zyada khilega': PM Modi 'thanks' protesting Opposition in Rajya Sabha
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit back at the opposition in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, saying the more "keechad" (dirt) they will fling, the bigger "kamal" (lotus) will bloom. With opposition MPs, throughout his 80-minute speech in Rajya Sabha, chanting slogans to demand a "joint parliamentary committee probe" into allegations levelled by the US short-seller Hindenburg Research and alleged his collusion with industrialist Gautam Adani, Modi said he alone was more than a match for all who are taking turns shouting slogans to oppose him. Read more
08:17
Kharge writes to VP Dhankhar over removal of remarks on PM, Adani from Parliament records
Protesting against the expunction of certain remarks from his speech, Leader of Opposition in Rajya SabhaMallikarjun Khargeon Thursday shot off a letter to Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, saying that it will be an “inversion of the system of governance” if Opposition MPs are to investigate, gather evidence and raise issues in Parliament. Read more
08:16
Good morning, readers! Welcome to DH's live coverage of the Budget Session in the Parliament.
