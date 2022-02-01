Additional Rs 19,500 cr for solar manufacturing: FM

Centre to allocate additional Rs 19,500 crore for solar manufacturing

Presenting the Union Budget 2022-23, she said financial support will be provided to farmers to take up agro-forestry

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 01 2022, 12:44 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2022, 13:39 ist
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Credit: PTI Photo

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said Rs 19,500 crore additional allocation under the PLI scheme for manufacturing high efficiency solar modules has been made.

Presenting the Union Budget 2022-23, she said financial support will be provided to farmers to take up agro-forestry.

Sitharaman further noted that the economy has shown resilience to come out of pandemic and "we need to sustain the level of growth".

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Union Budget 2022
Nirmala Sitharaman

What's Brewing

Ganesh puja: The untold custom of Finance Ministry

Ganesh puja: The untold custom of Finance Ministry

DH Toon | Survey pegs growth, with conditions attached

DH Toon | Survey pegs growth, with conditions attached

In Pics | Richest political parties in India

In Pics | Richest political parties in India

What is India's ‘Sweet Revolution’?

What is India's ‘Sweet Revolution’?

Sreejesh bags World Games Athlete of the Year Award

Sreejesh bags World Games Athlete of the Year Award

New smartphone app developed for rapid Covid detection

New smartphone app developed for rapid Covid detection

Punjab: At 94, Parkash Badal oldest to contest election

Punjab: At 94, Parkash Badal oldest to contest election

Can UN do more than just talk about Russia, Ukraine?

Can UN do more than just talk about Russia, Ukraine?

How India's disinvestment policy has evolved

How India's disinvestment policy has evolved

 