Centre to allocate additional Rs 19,500 crore for solar manufacturing

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said Rs 19,500 crore additional allocation under the PLI scheme for manufacturing high efficiency solar modules has been made.
Presenting the Union Budget 2022-23, she said financial support will be provided to farmers to take up agro-forestry.
Sitharaman further noted that the economy has shown resilience to come out of pandemic and "we need to sustain the level of growth".
