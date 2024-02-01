Centre to keep spending on border roads after 30% Budget overrun on China fears

New Delhi: The central government will maintain increased funding to build roads near China border after spending 30 per cent more on them this fiscal year than planned, it said on Thursday, citing tension between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

The countries have been in a military standoff since July 2020 when at least 24 Indian and Chinese troops were killed in the worst clashes between the two sides in five decades.

India will match the Rs 6,500 crore ($783.41million) above the amount scheduled for this year for the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) responsible to build such roads for next year "in the light of the continued threat perception faced at the Indo-China border," the government said in a statement after presenting the Budget.