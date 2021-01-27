Economic Survey 2021: When and where to watch

Economic Survey 2021: When and where to watch

The document will comprise Volume I, Volume II and the statistical appendix

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 27 2021, 15:05 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2021, 21:48 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Economic Survey of India for FY2021-22 will be presented by the Chief Economic Advisor Dr Krishnamurthy Subramanian on January 31 morning.

Every year, the survey is prepared under the guidance of the Chief Economic Advisor to the government and is tabled in both the houses of the Parliament a day before the Union Budget is presented following a press conference in New Delhi.

Also read: Budget 2021 | What comprises Economic Survey?

The document, which has Volume I, Volume II and the statistical appendix, is the flagship document prepared by the advisors for the finance minister, comprising the current trend and a comprehensive report card of the economy in that fiscal year. 

According to multiple reports, this year's survey is expected to have a detailed assessment of how much the Indian economy has suffered due to the Covid-19-induced lockdown.

Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV livestreams the release of the Economic Survey.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Economic Survey
Union Budget 2021
Budget Explained

What's Brewing

Can vaccinated people spread Covid-19?

Can vaccinated people spread Covid-19?

Gender-biased rape laws must change

Gender-biased rape laws must change

If you squeeze the coronavirus, does it shatter?

If you squeeze the coronavirus, does it shatter?

'Farmer unions may see credibility loss after violence'

'Farmer unions may see credibility loss after violence'

Five or six doses? Row over Pfizer Covid vaccine vials

Five or six doses? Row over Pfizer Covid vaccine vials

 