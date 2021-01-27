Economic Survey 2021: When and where to watch

The Economic Survey of India for FY2021-22 will be presented by the Chief Economic Advisor Dr Krishnamurthy Subramanian on January 31 morning.

Every year, the survey is prepared under the guidance of the Chief Economic Advisor to the government and is tabled in both the houses of the Parliament a day before the Union Budget is presented following a press conference in New Delhi.

The document, which has Volume I, Volume II and the statistical appendix, is the flagship document prepared by the advisors for the finance minister, comprising the current trend and a comprehensive report card of the economy in that fiscal year.

According to multiple reports, this year's survey is expected to have a detailed assessment of how much the Indian economy has suffered due to the Covid-19-induced lockdown.

Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV livestreams the release of the Economic Survey.