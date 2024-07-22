Union Budet 2024 | Coal likely to remain backbone of country's energy system for next two decades: Economic Survey

Coal, which accounts for 70 per cent of the total electricity generation, is also a critical input in various industries, such as steel, sponge iron, cement, and paper.

"Adopting gasification technology in India can revolutionise the coal sector, reducing reliance on imports of natural gas, methanol, ammonia, and other essential products while reducing emissions," the Economic Survey 2023-24 said.

The Centre has launched several clean coal initiatives, including the coal gasification mission. The country is aiming to gasify 100 million tonnes of coal by 2030 through surface coal, lignite gasification projects.

Initiatives such as extracting coal bed methane gases, exploring coal to hydrogen, carbon capture and storage, and coal beneficiation through washeries can reduce emissions and enhance environmental sustainability.

"Encouragement to adopt super-critical and ultra-super-critical technologies for coal power plants has also led to lower emissions and higher efficiency," it said.

Coal accounts for more than 55 per cent of India's primary commercial energy. Coal-fired power generation accounts for about 70 per cent of the total power generation.