FM Sitharaman pegs fiscal deficit for FY22 at 6.8%

The government has pegged the FY21 fiscal deficit at 9.5 per cent of GDP and has announced the FY22 fiscal deficit at 6.8 per cent of GDP.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated during her Budget 2021 speech that gross market borrowing target has been set at Rs 12 lakh crore for FY22. The revised expenditure target is at Rs 34.50 lakh crore for FY21.

"We will approach the market for additional Rs 80,000 crore to fund FY21 fiscal deficit. We hope to get back on the fiscal consolidation path by FY26," Sitharaman said.