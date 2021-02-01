BUDGET 2021
Budget 2021 Live: FM offers booster dose to healthcare, infra, bank reforms Implementing 'One Nation, One Ration Card' in 32 states Pensioners above 75 yrs exempted from ITR filing Agriculture infra fund increased to Rs 40,000 cr
LIC IPO to be completed in FY22
Rs 35,400 cr allocated for Covid-19 vaccines in FY22 Railway gets record Rs 1.1 lakh crore Govt allocates Rs 14,100 cr to Bengaluru's Namma Metro FY22 divestment target at Rs 1.75 lakh cr FM proposes raising FDI in insurance sector to 74% Budget 2021 | FM announces Urban Swachh Bharat 2.0 'Voluntary scrapping policy to phase out old vehicles'
FM Sitharaman pegs fiscal deficit for FY22 at 6.8%

This is FM Nirmala Sitharaman's third budget under the Modi government

DH Web Desk
  • Feb 01 2021, 08:30 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2021, 12:59 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStockPhoto

The government has pegged the FY21 fiscal deficit at 9.5 per cent of GDP and has announced the FY22 fiscal deficit at 6.8 per cent of GDP.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated during her Budget 2021 speech that gross market borrowing target has been set at Rs 12 lakh crore for FY22. The revised expenditure target is at Rs 34.50 lakh crore for FY21.

"We will approach the market for additional Rs 80,000 crore to fund FY21 fiscal deficit. We hope to get back on the fiscal consolidation path by FY26," Sitharaman said.

