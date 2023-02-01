Focus on overall infra dev and on Tier 2 and 3 cities will be key to economic dev: Samantak Das, Research Head REIS, JLL India

“The 2023 Budget, in a pre-election year, sought to build on the roadmap laid down by previous budgets, focusing on inclusive development, fostering growth and job creation while keeping the macro-economy in a stable yet growth-oriented mode. It has given more money into the hands of individuals and households which would, to a large extent, ease out the increasing pressure on account of home loan EMIs and rising home prices. The increase in allocation for PMAY by a significant 66% would help continue capital flow under CLSS and other related schemes. Addressing the need for creating sustainable cities of tomorrow through urban planning, ease of land availability and promoting TOD schemes will be key towards sustainable development moving forward. Focus on overall infrastructure development and on Tier 2 and 3 cities will be key to overall economic development. The Budget is a balanced one for the economy while missing out on key real estate sector demands.”

Samantak Das, Chief Economist, and Head of Research and REIS, JLL India