Union Budget 2024: Modi government to ease borrowing, investment rules for state firms

By Siddhartha Singh

The Centre plans to remove some restrictions on its state-owned companies, including allowing them to borrow and invest without seeking the permission of the government, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to make it easier for these firms to diversify into new markets and boost manufacturing, thereby helping him create jobs and lower imports, the people said, asking not to be identified before a formal announcement. The proposal may be announced as early as Tuesday, when India presents its annual budget.

A spokesperson for the Finance Ministry didn’t respond to a request seeking comment.