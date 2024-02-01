Govt to launch new scheme to strengthen deep-tech for defence sector: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

She said the application of nano DAP on various crops will be expanded in agri-climatic zones.

The finance minister said that three major railway corridors, including for cement, will be constructed, and 40,000 normal railway bogies will be converted to Vande Bharat standard.

"The global situation is becoming more complex and challenging due to wars and conflicts in different parts of the world. The Russia-Ukraine conflict and the Israel-Hamas war have disrupted the global supply chains, impacting trade," she added.