Union Budget 2024 | India needs $1.4 trillion to turn net-zero economy by 2070

As per the Reserve Bank of India, bridging the substantial funding gap necessitates allocating 2.5% of India's annual GDP to green finance. A report by the Climate Policy Initiative released in 2022 found that domestic sources accounted for the majority of green finance in India, at 87% and 83% in FY19 and FY20, respectively. While international finance was seen increasing (from 13% in FY19 to 17% in FY20), they were and are still insufficient to meet India's net-zero target.