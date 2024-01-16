Infographic | Govt expenditures in 2023-24

The Interim Budget 2024 is slated to be presented on February 1.

Ahead of the Budget that comes with Lok Sabha polls around the corner, here's a look at the government's expenses as outlined in the 2023-24 Budget:

The government proposed to spend Rs 45,03,097 crore in 2023-24, a 7.5 per cent increase over the revised estimate of 2022-23.

Here's a look at the percentage of expenses in various fields borne by the government: