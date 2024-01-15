Infographic | India's average monthly GST collections

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting the Interim Budget on February 1, 2024, which will detail the Central government's earnings and expenditures in the ongoing fiscal year.

Ever since a single uniform tax structure was introduced in the country, the composition of the tax component of the Budget has changed, with the Goods and Services Tax (GST) structure aimed at dismantling the fiscal barriers among states.

The GST was introduced in 2017, replacing India's indirect tax structure. It was imposed on July 1, 2017, when the Indian government implemented The Constitution (101st) Amendment Act.