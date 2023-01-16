Interactive | Budget: Govt's expenditure in last 8 yrs

Interactive | Budget 2023: A look at government's expenditure in last 8 years

The session will be Murmu's first customary joint address to the Parliament during Budget Session

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 16 2023, 20:11 ist
  • updated: Jan 16 2023, 22:41 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Budget Session of Parliament will start on January 31 with an address by President Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha followed by the presentation of the Budget by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman the next day.

The Budget Session will be held in two legs as usual to allow Department Related Parliamentary Standing Committees to examine the Demands for Grants by various ministries during the recess between February 14 and March 12. The session will be Murmu's first customary joint address to the Parliament during Budget Session. 

As the Budget Session approaches, let us take a look at the government's expenditure over the last eight years.

