'Landmark allocation', will boost Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative: Industry leaders on defence budget

"Furthermore, the earmarking of Rs 1,05,518.43 crore for domestic capital procurement is a major boost to the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, promoting self-reliance in defence manufacturing and enhancing defence exports. We are also pleased to see the allocation of Rs 518 crore to the iDEX scheme, which will foster innovation and support startups, MSMEs, and innovators in the defence sector," Saraf added.