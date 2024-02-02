MEA budget sees 35% cut in contributions to international bodies, UN, Nalanda University top list

The contributions of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) towards international bodies have been cut down by 35 per cent in the Union Budget 2024-25 which was presented by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday.

For 2024-25, the budget estimates of expenditure of Rs 558.12 crore by the MEA towards Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Secretariat, South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Secretariat, South Asian University, Nalanda International University and the United Nations (UN), according to a report by The Print.

Nalanda International University, established by the Parliament in Rajgir district of Bihar, is a central university funded by the MEA.

The MEA is estimating a total expenditure of Rs 866.70 crore for 2024-25, according to the revised estimates for 2023-24.