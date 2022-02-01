Centre on destructive path: Ramesh on river projects

Modi govt on destructive path: Ramesh on river-linking projects in budget

Ramesh's remarks came soon after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for 2022-23 in Parliament

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 01 2022, 16:13 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2022, 16:13 ist
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. Crediot: PTI Photo

Congress leader on Tuesday alleged that the Modi government is on a "destructive path" as it talks of protecting the environment on the one hand but is promoting ecologically disastrous river-linking projects on the other.

His remarks came soon after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for 2022-23 in Parliament, giving a push to infrastructure projects.

"On the one hand, the Budget talks of climate action and protecting the environment. On the other, it pushes ecologically disastrous river-linking projects. Rhetoric sounds nice. But actions matter more. On that front, the Modi government is on a destructive path," he said on Twitter.

Also read: Key takeaways from FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget speech

Ramesh served as Environment Minister during the UPA government and is currently the chief whip of the Congress in the Rajya Sabha.

Check out the latest DH videos on Union Budget here:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Union Budget 2022
river linking project
Congress
Nirmala Sitharaman
Climate Change

What's Brewing

Union Budget 2022 | Allocations to key sectors

Union Budget 2022 | Allocations to key sectors

Ganesh puja: The untold custom of Finance Ministry

Ganesh puja: The untold custom of Finance Ministry

In Pics | Richest political parties in India

In Pics | Richest political parties in India

What is India's ‘Sweet Revolution’?

What is India's ‘Sweet Revolution’?

New smartphone app developed for rapid Covid detection

New smartphone app developed for rapid Covid detection

Punjab: At 94, Parkash Badal oldest to contest election

Punjab: At 94, Parkash Badal oldest to contest election

 