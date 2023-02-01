PAN common identifier for some govt digital systems: FM

PAN will be used for common identifier for all digital systems of specified govt agencies: FM

The move would help in further promoting ease of doing business in the country

PTI
PTI,
  • Feb 01 2023, 16:52 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2023, 16:52 ist
PAN is a 10-digit alphanumeric number allotted by the income tax department to a person, firm or entity. Credit: iStock Images

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said Permanent Account Number (PAN) will be used for common identifier for all digital systems of specified government agencies.

The move would help in further promoting ease of doing business in the country.

PAN is a 10-digit alphanumeric number allotted by the income tax department to a person, firm or entity.

Also Read | Three centres of excellences on AI soon at top educational institutions: FM

She also said that if MSMEs fail to execute contract, 95 per cent of performance security will be returned to small business as part of Vivad Se Vishwas scheme.

Vivad Se Vishwas scheme provides for settlement of disputed tax, interests, penalty or fees in relation to an assessment or reassessment order on payment of 100 per cent of the disputed tax and 25 per cent of the disputed penalty or interest or fee.

She also said that Phase-III of e-courts will be launched.

State support mission of Niti Aayog will be continued for three years, the finance minister said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

PAN Card
Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Budget
Union Budget 2023

What's Brewing

What became costlier, cheaper after 'Amrit Kaal' Budget

What became costlier, cheaper after 'Amrit Kaal' Budget

FM's 'polluting' 'political' vehicle gaffe draws laughs

FM's 'polluting' 'political' vehicle gaffe draws laughs

'Amrit Kaal' Budget burns hole in smokers' pockets

'Amrit Kaal' Budget burns hole in smokers' pockets

Investors go back to basics with self-driving vehicles

Investors go back to basics with self-driving vehicles

Journey of Budget briefcase to digital 'bahi khata'

Journey of Budget briefcase to digital 'bahi khata'

The last Boeing 747 leaves the factory

The last Boeing 747 leaves the factory

 