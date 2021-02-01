BUDGET 2021
Poonawalla welcomes FM's emphasis on healthcare spending

Hopefully, this will also encourage more innovation and expansion in the sector, he writes

DH Contributor,
  • Feb 01 2021, 16:38 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2021, 16:38 ist
Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla. Credit: Reuters Photo

By Adar Poonawalla,

Globally, spending on healthcare infrastructure and vaccine have given countries and their economies the best bang for their buck.

Investments in these areas have prevented hospitalisations and resulted in a healthier and more productive workforce, thereby leading to an efficient economy.

Therefore we welcome the FM's emphasis on healthcare spending, and immunisation especially for Covid-19 and the pneumococcal vaccines as this will help India recover rapidly from this pandemic.

Hopefully, this will also encourage more innovation and expansion in the sector.

(The author is CEO of Serum Institute of India)

