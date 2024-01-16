Prime ministers who presented the Union Budget post-Independence

'Bougette' — the French term which translated to the English word 'Budget', meaning 'small bag' is the core economic plan driving a developing or a developed economy. While it is true that finance ministers at the Centre walked into the Indian parliament term wise, holding that 'red suitcase' to announce the Union budget, there have been select instances when the prime ministers of independent India have presented the Union Budget.

Time and again since 1947, different prime ministers took charge of the finance portfolio to announce the budget after finance ministers like TT Krishnamachari and Morarji Desai, among others, tendered their resignations. Jawaharlal Nehru stands out as the very first prime minister of India to announce the Union Budget.

Nehru took charge of the finance portfolio in 1958-59 after the Justice Chagla Commission found Krishnamachari guilty of corruption and he resigned. Several years later, in 1970, the Indian parliament witnessed the next prime minister reading out the Budget to the members in the House.