Schemes that act as chain-reaction to spur growth, employment

The first timers scheme will help integrate fresh graduates and new entrants into the formal economy, providing them with a stable income and reducing the initial financial burden of starting a career. The Job Creation scheme, by offering incentives tied to EPFO contributions, encourages employers to expand their workforce, thus driving employment and industrial growth. Meanwhile, Support to Employers scheme offers significant benefits to employers by reducing the financial burden of hiring additional employees by reimbursing certain amount of EPFO contribution for two years, which makes it more cost effective to expand the workforce, particularly for small and medium sized enterprises.