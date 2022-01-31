Significant jump in construction of highways: Economic Survey

Significant jump in construction of highways: Survey

It was due to the increase in public expenditure by 29.5 per cent as compared to the previous year

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jan 31 2022, 20:54 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2022, 20:54 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Terming road infrastructure is vital for the economic development of the country, the Economic Survey on Monday said since 2014 construction of highways has witnessed phenomenal growth in the country.

"There has been a consistent increase in the construction of National Highways/roads since 2013-14 with 13,327 kms of roads constructed in 2020-21 as compared to 10,237 kms in 2019-20, indicating an increase of 30.2 per cent over the previous year. In 2021-22 (till September), 3,824 kms of the road network was constructed," the Survey said.

The significant jump in road construction in 2020-21 was due to the increase in public expenditure by 29.5 per cent as compared to the previous year -- a reflection of the impetus given by the government to a critical sector that generates employment and supports infrastructure during a pandemic year, the Survey said.

Terming infrastructure is the backbone for any economy, the Survey further said the extent and quality of infrastructure determine the ability of a country to utilise its comparative advantage and enables cost competitiveness.

Economic Survey
infrastructure
highways

