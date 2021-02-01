BUDGET 2021
Sitharaman carries 'Made in India' tablet to parliament

This time, the Budget is a paperless document and it would be available to parliamentarians and the public online

  • Feb 01 2021, 13:12 ist
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gestures as she leaves the Finance Ministry to present the annual budget. Credit: AFP Photo

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman read out the Union Budget 2021 speech in the Lok Sabha from a 'Made in India' tablet on February 1 instead of a conventional paper document.

Also read: 'Bahi khata' goes digital, FM Sitharaman to present Budget on a tablet

"For the first time, our budget is digitised. No more endless paper prints! The traditional ‘bahi khata’ gets replaced by a Made in India tab," Sitharaman said standing in the second row of the Treasury Benches.

This time, the Budget is a paperless document and it would be available to parliamentarians and the public online.

(With PTI inputs)

