Sitharaman carries 'Made in India' tablet to parliament

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman read out the Union Budget 2021 speech in the Lok Sabha from a 'Made in India' tablet on February 1 instead of a conventional paper document.

Also read: 'Bahi khata' goes digital, FM Sitharaman to present Budget on a tablet

"For the first time, our budget is digitised. No more endless paper prints! The traditional ‘bahi khata’ gets replaced by a Made in India tab," Sitharaman said standing in the second row of the Treasury Benches.

For the first time, our budget is digitised. No more endless paper prints! The traditional ‘bahi khata’ gets replaced by a Made in India tab: FM @nsitharaman begins #AatmaNirbharBharatKaBudget#Budget2021 — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) February 1, 2021

This time, the Budget is a paperless document and it would be available to parliamentarians and the public online.

(With PTI inputs)