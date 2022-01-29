Union budget 2022 expectations for hospitality sector

  • Jan 29 2022, 20:19 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2022, 20:19 ist

By, Sanjeev Kapoor, Masterchef Extraordinaire,

“In the past two years, the outbreak of the pandemic has impacted almost every business. The hospitality industry has been hit the hardest and the government has taken measures to bring back growth and keep the industry running with initiatives like DekhoApnaDesh.

This year too, the expectations from the upcoming 2022-23 Union Budget are crucial. The government should look at increasing incentives for foreigners travelling to India, such as revising the taxation of the luxury segment that stands at 28% GST presently.

The changed work culture has reduced business travel as of now. In sync with the ongoing travelling trends, we will witness an increase in demand for safe and hygienic travel destinations. After a slow start for the MICE and conventions last year, it will pick up the pace by Q3 FY22.

Government should consider input credits to boost growth and revenue for businesses across the hospitality segment. We are hoping for further simplification of double taxation in this year’s budget.

The last two years have seen a shortage of new talent and upskilling in hospitality and we look forward to government initiatives supporting skill development and allowance for skill development for the talent in the industry.

In a nutshell, we expect multi-fold growth-centric policies from the government this year.”

