Union Budget 2022 | Reactions from the auto sector
Union Budget 2022 | Reactions from the auto sector
updated: Feb 01 2022, 14:47 ist
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Modi government's eighth Budget on February 1, track this blog to know how the auto sector reacted to this year's Union Budget. Stay tuned for updates.
14:45
As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her fourth Budget this year, DH takes a look at what sector experts had to say on her key announcements. Track this blog for updates
As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her fourth Budget this year, DH takes a look at what sector experts had to say on her key announcements. Track this blog for updates