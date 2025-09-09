Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

Explained | List of 12 documents that can be used as proof of nationality as per Bihar SIR

Aadhar is now a valid identity proof as SC tackles voter list controversy, ensuring genuine citizens are included in Bihar’s poll preparations.
Last Updated : 09 September 2025, 09:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments

Valid Indian Passport

Representative image of an Indian passport.

Representative image of an Indian passport.

Credit: DH Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Birth Certificate

Representative image showing birth certificate.

Representative image showing birth certificate.

Credit: iStock Photo

NRC Document (if applicable)

An official checks the documents submitted by people at a National Register of Citizens (NRC).

An official checks the documents submitted by people at a National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Credit- PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Permanent Residence Certificate

Representative image of an Indian national flag.

Representative image of an Indian national flag.

Credit: iStock Photo

Caste certificate (OBC/ST/SC)

Credit- iStock Photo

Credit- iStock Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Higher Education Certificate

Representative image of educational certificates.

Representative image of educational certificates.

DH Photo

Pension Order

Representative image of money.

Representative image of money.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Land Allotment Certificate

Representative image of land.

Representative image of land.

Credit: iStock Photo

PSU Identity

Representative image showing PSU banks.

Representative image showing PSU banks.

Credit- iStock Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Family Register

Representative image of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Representative image of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

PTI

Forest Rights Certificate

Representative image of certificate.

Representative image of certificate.

Credit: iStock Photo

Aadhar

Aadhar scheme.

Aadhar scheme.

Credit- DH Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 September 2025, 09:03 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtBiharTrendingAadharTrending NowExplainer

Follow us on :

Follow Us