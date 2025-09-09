Representative image of an Indian passport.
Representative image showing birth certificate.
NRC Document (if applicable)
An official checks the documents submitted by people at a National Register of Citizens (NRC).
Permanent Residence Certificate
Representative image of an Indian national flag.
Caste certificate (OBC/ST/SC)
Higher Education Certificate
Representative image of educational certificates.
Representative image of money.
Land Allotment Certificate
Representative image of land.
Representative image showing PSU banks.
PTI
Representative image of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Forest Rights Certificate
Representative image of certificate.
Published 09 September 2025, 09:03 IST