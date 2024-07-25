Union Budget 2024 | Abolition of angel tax phenomenal move in boosting startup ecosystem, says TiE Silicon Valley

“I think that we're going to see many more unicorns from India. … You can't keep track of the number of startups that are coming up in cities like Bangalore, Hyderabad, Delhi, even Bombay in the fintech areas, Gujarat, GIFT City. There's just so much activity going on. Needless to say, we are in conversation with folks in Eastern India, beyond Kolkata, where we are talking about how we fuel and foster entrepreneurship in those regions. So clearly this is, you know, The E of entrepreneurship has become just everybody's mantra right now,” she said in response to a question.