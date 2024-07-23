Union Budget 2024 | Allocation for agriculture: A comparative look since 2019

Creating a record, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented her seventh consecutive Union Budget, charting the Modi government's plans for India's economic development for this financial year.
The Budget identified the following areas as priorities: productivity and resilience in agriculture, employment & skilling, inclusive human resource development and social justice, manufacturing & services, urban development, energy security, and infrastructure.
As per the government's 'Budget at a Glance' document, expenditure on several 'major items', such as agriculture, commerce, defence, education etc. are listed, with regards to various sectors.
Here, we take a look at the allocation for agriculture in this year's Budget, and how it compares to allocations since 2019-20:
A look at the graph above reveals that allocations for agriculture and allied sectors have remained largely similar since 2019-20, when the sector was allocated Rs 1.51 lakh crore. The amount jumped slightly to Rs 1.54 lakh crore in 2020-21.
Although the stated allocation decreased to Rs 84,214 crore in 2023-24, that figure did not include the Rs 60,000 crore allocated under the PM-KISAN scheme, which would've brought the total allocation up to the levels seen in the other years.
Allocation for agriculture and allied sectors for this year's Budget stood at 1.51 lakh crore, almost at par with 2019 levels.
Published 23 July 2024, 14:57 IST