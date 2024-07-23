Union Budget 2024| Budget for NDA allies, not for India; Maharashtra neglected, alleges NCP (SP)

In a post on 'X', NCP (SP) spokesperson Clyde Crasto said Maharashtra was neglected in the Budget, and people of the state will give the BJP a befitting reply in the assembly polls later this year.
"Did Mrs @nsitharaman just present the #Budget for #Bihar and #AndhraPradesh? This is a hold on to 'Crutches #Budget2024'. @BJP4India-led #NDA government knows that if the Budget is not favourable for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, their government will fall. Mrs #NirmalaSitaraman presented a budget to benefit the NDA, not #India." "P.S: Neglected people of #Maharashtra will give a befitting reply to #BJP in the forthcoming Vidhan Sabha elections. Jai Hind Jai Maharashtra," Crasto wrote.
The Union Budget allocated substantial funds for Bihar, including over Rs 26,000 crore for highway development and Rs 11,500 crore for flood mitigation efforts, while Andhra Pradesh received significant financial aid, including Rs 15,000 crore for the state capital's development with ongoing commitments for future support.
The Centre will also formulate a plan called 'Purvodaya' for the all-round development of Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh.
Published 23 July 2024, 11:34 IST