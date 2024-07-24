Union Budget 2024 |'Budget has opened new doors to development, specifically for domestic & inbound tourism': Thomas Cook Executive Chairman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the interim Budget on February 1, 2024. Ahead of the Union Budget 2024 presentation, news emerged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may face troubles this time, to accommodate the wishes of his alliance partners JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar and TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu.

However, it is more likely that the Budget will be a feel-good one, coming on the back of the Rs 2.11 lakh crore record dividend to the union government from the RBI.

Madhavan Menon, Executive Chairman, Thomas Cook (India) Limited (Thomas Cook, SOTC, Sterling Holidays and TCI) said, “This year’s Union Budget has opened new doors to development, specifically for domestic and inbound tourism. With the focus on special development funds/ programs for the socio-cultural-religious potential of iconic temple corridors including Gaya’s Vishnupad & Mahabodhi temples into world-class pilgrim and tourist destinations (to be modelled on the success of the Kashi Vishwanath temple corridor), the Government of India’s intent is encouraging. Additionally, the comprehensive development of the Rajgir Jain Temple site; rejuvenation of the historical gem of Nalanda & Nalanda University into a major religious-tourist centre, would have a multi-pronged impact. While positioning India as a vibrant global tourism destination, it will also accelerate job creation and economic opportunities for allied sectors.”

“The Budget also appreciated the underleveraged potential of Odisha's tourism industry by supporting the state’s rich heritage-history, spirituality, craftsmanship and natural beauty,” he added.

“Recognising the high potential domestic cruise segment, the Union Budget announcement proposed a simpler tax regime to support/incentivise foreign cruise companies operating in India’s waters.”

“We’re optimistic about the significant allocation of INR 11.11 lakh crore (constituting 3.4 per cent of India's GDP) towards infrastructure development. The development of road, rail, air, and waterways will ensure a boost to access/connectivity and affordability, and force multiplier benefits for tourism and allied sectors.”

“When introduced, TCS was considered disadvantageous to salaried employees as their cash flows were negatively impacted. Post the Budget announcement, salaried employees can now avail of immediate credit of TCS paid on account of their foreign travel - against TDS on salary, enhancing the purchasing power of Indian consumers.”

“The discontinued SEIS scheme should have been reinstated, as this is meaningful towards encouraging inbound tourism, foreign exchange receipts and a force multiplier for employment generation.”

“We are disappointed to note that key pillars in India’s Tourism agenda - Aviation & Hospitality were not mentioned as part of the Budget and both standardization of GST rates on hotel tariffs to 12 per cent and the reduction of ATF remained unaddressed,” Menon concluded.