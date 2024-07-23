Union Budget 2024 | Centre earmarks Rs 309.74 crore for training of government employees

The Training Division under the Personnel Ministry, ISTM in Delhi and Mussoorie-based LBSNAA arrange several programmes including "foundation courses, refresher courses, mid-career training, etc. so as to equip all levels/grades of secretarial functionaries with adequate exposure to the latest rules and regulations, aptitude etc." This also has provision for expenditure on domestic/overseas travel and course fees etc. in respect of the Central Secretariat Service (CSS) and Central Secretariat Stenographers Service (CSSS) officials.