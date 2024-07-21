Union Budget 2024 | Child rights activists seek increased funding

New Delhi: Ahead of the Union Budget, child rights activists and organisations have urged the government to put children at the centre of the development discourse and increase funding for their education, healthcare, and protection services.

Child rights activists expressed hope that the government will heed their calls for a child-centric approach, ensuring the nation's youngest citizens receive the resources and protection they need to thrive.

The Union Budget will be tabled on Tuesday.

Puja Marwaha, CEO of CRY - Child Rights and You, stressed the significance of putting children at the centre of the development discourse.