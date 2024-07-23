Union Budget 2024: Coalition politics, electoral reversals shape Modi 3.0 'Viksit Bharat' modus operandi

New Delhi: The silhouette of the recent electoral reversals outlined the Modi government’s first budget in its third term in office as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman loosened the purse strings to push job growth, enhance support for farmers, and offer tax sops to the middle classes while making special allowances for Andhra Pradesh and Bihar to keep its key allies- TDP and JD(U) in good humor.

“This Budget will empower all sections of the society. It will benefit villages, the poor, and farmers," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his reaction to the budget.

The special employment package announced by the finance minister comprises 3 employment-linked schemes to incentivize job creation topped up with initiatives to enhance women’s participation in the workforce and a centrally sponsored scheme for skill development to “facilitate employment, skilling for 4.1 crore youth over the next five years.”