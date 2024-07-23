Union Budget 2024: Don’t conclude that Karnataka did not get anything, says Kumaraswamy

New Delhi: Union Steel and Heavy Industries Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday said that he will ensure that Karnataka will also get some central government projects in the coming days.

“The government came to power less than two months ago. Let the government settle down properly. I have been discussing with the various Union Ministers on projects to be implemented in Karnataka. Don’t come to the conclusion that Karnataka did not get anything in the Union Budget,” Kumaraswamay said here.

Addressing the post-budget press conference, Kumaraswamy said “ I have my own ideas on various development projects in Karnataka. Wait and watch, I will announce good news in the coming days.”