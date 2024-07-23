Union Budget 2024 | Exemption of customs duty on critical mineral is a step in the right direction, says Rakesh Surana of Deloitte India

He also added, "This mission will facilitate Indian companies' participation in meeting the growing needs of India's critical minerals sector and spur interest in investment and capacity building. This mission will help accelerate technology tie-ups and joint venture partnerships, which are essential for developing the processing part of the critical minerals value chain, the majority of which today sits in China. Additionally, much-needed financing and programs to bring in skilled resources will be critically needed to accelerate the growth of the critical minerals industry in India, making this mission strategically important for growing India's self-reliance on critical minerals."

The full exemption of customs duties on 25 critical minerals and the reduction of BCD on two of them is a positive step in the short term, Rakesh Surana said.

This will allow Indian industries to access these minerals at competitive prices, thereby meeting our current mineral requirements, he added.