Union Budget 2024 | Expect FDI in print, tax holiday for theatres: BDO India partner on media industry

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget on July 23. News has emerged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi might have a more troubled Budget this time, to accommodate the wishes of his alliance partners JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar and TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu. However, it is more likely that the Budget will be a feel-good one, coming on the back of the Rs 2.11 lakh crore record dividend to the union government from the RBI.

With the Budget mere days away, Prashant Bhojwani, Partner, Corporate Tax, Tax & Regulatory Services, BDO India, shared his expectations:

Foreign direct investment (FDI) in print: Currently, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in print (news and current affairs) is capped at 26 per cent. Globally, the print sector faces challenges due to digitalisation. Considering the trend of liberalising FDI caps and the sector’s need for investments in digital assets, it is advisable for the Government to consider increasing the FDI cap for print to 49 per cent under the automatic route, similar to the radio sector. This would help in attracting foreign investments into this traditional sector, supporting its modernisation and growth.