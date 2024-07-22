Union Budget 2024 | FAQs: Here's why Budget date, time was changed

On February 27, 1999, Yashwant Sinha, the finance minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government at the time, presented India’s budget at 11 am.

But up until then, the Union Budget always used to be presented at 5 pm.

But why the change?

Change in time

The original 5 pm time harks back to practices from the colonial era. The evening time slot meant the announcements could be made in London and India at the same time. Presenting the budget at 5 pm in India was relayed to Britain during the daytime, at 12.30 pm, as UK is behind India by 4 hours and 30 minutes.