Union Budget 2024 | FAQs: Here's why Budget date, time was changed

On February 27, 1999, Yashwant Sinha, the finance minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government at the time, presented India’s budget at 11 am.
But up until then, the Union Budget always used to be presented at 5 pm.
But why the change?
Change in time
The original 5 pm time harks back to practices from the colonial era. The evening time slot meant the announcements could be made in London and India at the same time. Presenting the budget at 5 pm in India was relayed to Britain during the daytime, at 12.30 pm, as UK is behind India by 4 hours and 30 minutes.
Sinha's decision to present at 11 am was to signify that India, no longer a colony, could set its own timetable. Sinha also argued that it allowed more time for parliamentary debate and discussion on the Budget.
Since then, all Union Budgets have been presented at 11 am. Continuing the tradition, Sitharaman will present the budget at 11 am on Tuesday.
Change in date
The budget, unless it was a election year that necessitated a stop-gap Interim Budget in February and a full budget after the elections (like this year), is now presented on Feb 1. But before 2017, it was presented on the last working day of February.
The late Arun Jaitley, former finance minister of the NDA govt changed the date to February 1 in 2017 because he argued that presenting the Budget at the end of February gave the government little time to implement new policies and changes by April 1. Since then, this 'Feb 1' date for the Budget has continued over the years.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 results | Check all constituency results here
Odisha Assembly poll 2024 results| Check constituency results here
Andhra Pradesh Assembly poll 2024 results | Check constituency results here
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Narendra Modi's '400-paar' hopes faced stiff competition from Rahul Gandhi's I.N.D.I.A. in an election whose result came as a surprise. Track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.
Assembly Elections 2024 | The polls in Sikkim saw an SKM landslide win, while Arunachal Pradesh saw BJP return, Andhra Pradesh welcomed TDP with a massive mandate, and Odisha saw BJP end BJD's stronghold. Subscribe and follow DH on Whatsapp, X, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram to never miss out on anything.