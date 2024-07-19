Union Budget 2024 | FAQs: What is a surcharge?

What is a surcharge?

A surcharge is an additional charge or tax levied on the amount of income tax or other taxes. It is essentially a tax on tax, calculated as a percentage of the existing tax liability. The surcharge is used as a tool by the government to generate additional revenue, especially from higher-income groups or specific sectors.

Here are some key points about surcharge in the Indian tax system:

Applicability on Income Tax: A surcharge is most commonly applied to income tax for individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), firms, companies, etc., who have higher income levels. The rate of surcharge varies based on the income slab or the nature of the taxpayer.

Progressive Taxation Tool: The use of surcharge is in line with the principles of progressive taxation, where higher-income earners pay a higher rate of tax. This is aimed at ensuring social equity and reducing income disparity.