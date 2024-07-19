Union Budget 2024 | FAQs: What is a vote on account?

In election years, a full financial year Budget is presented by the government which comes to power after the Lok Sabha elections. Prior to that, an Interim Budget is presented, with a vote on account for expenditures.

So that brings us to the basic question—what is a vote on account?

Vote on account explained

A vote on account, as defined by Article 116 of the Indian Constitution, is a grant in advance for the central government to meet short-term expenditure needs from the Consolidated Fund of India, generally lasting for a few months till the new financial year kicks in.

Article 266 of the Indian Constitution defines the Consolidated Fund of India, which is where all the revenue of the central government, be it from taxes, funds raised by loans and interest on loans, and a portion of taxes from states, is parked.