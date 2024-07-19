Union Budget 2024 | FAQs: What is cess?

What is cess?

A type of tax that is levied in addition to a taxpayer's base tax liability, cess is charged when the state or the federal government needs cash for a specific purpose.

Cess is applied to both indirect and direct taxes. Once the goal for which the cess was imposed is met, the cess is removed. It is not a long-term source of revenue for the government.

Let's understand how cess is different from other taxes such as income tax, GST, and excise duty.